Satyavathi Rathod vows all help to minor rape victim, kin

Following directions from the Minister, officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department conducted an inquiry into the incident.

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday said the State government would take all measures for the welfare of a minor girl who was raped by two drunk minor youths at Lingala in Nagarkurnool district in December. But the incident came to light on Monday after which the Minister directed the police to register a case and initiate legal proceedings against the accused.

Following directions from the Minister, officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department conducted an inquiry into the incident. They learnt that the accused had not only raped the minor girl but also shot the incident on their cellphone and threatened to release the footage if she informed anyone about it. It was also found that one of the accused had a criminal past.

Nagarkurnool Women and Child Welfare Officer Prajwala handed over both the accused to the local police and lodged a complaint against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. They will be presented before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.

Further, the victim was sent for necessary medical examination and later shifted to a shelter. She will be presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which will take her under its wings to provide all support for her well-being.

On getting to know that the victim had no father and that her mother was selling fruits to feed a four-member family comprising the victim and two other sisters, the Minister asked the officials to provide them with necessary support for their well-being. She said the government would also provide compensation to the victim’s family under the POCSO Act.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .