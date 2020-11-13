SBI Hyderabad Circle adopts 15 tigers

A memorial was also organised for Suzi, the chimpanzee which had died at the zoo on Thursday

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India, Hyderabad Circle, has adopted 15 tigers for a period of one year at the Nehru Zoological Park.

Chief General Manager, Hyderabad Circle Om Prakash Mishra, on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs 15 lakh to Prl Chief Conservator of Forests & Chief Wildlife Warden, R Sobha, towards the adoption charges, according to a press release.

On the occasion, five Jackal puppies were released into the enclosure for public display at Jackal enclosure. These puppies were born during the Covid-19 lockdown and are eight month old.

A memorial was also organised for Suzi, the chimpanzee which had died at the zoo on Thursday.

