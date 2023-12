| Aswin Records Win Over Vedaansh In All India Below 1600 Fide Rating Chess Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad: J Aswin Babu recorded a win over P Sri Sai Vedaansh in the ongoing 2nd Marvel All India Below 1600 FIDE Rating Chess Tournament, organised by Marvel Chess Academy, Hyderabad at Puchalapalli Leela Sundaraiah Function Hall, Pragathinagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Results: P Sri Sai Vedaansh (1) lost to Aswin Babu J (2), My Aditya (2) bt Krithik Reddy Nandyala (1), Srivatsav V (1) lost to R Ram Kumar (2), CR Ritvik (2) bt Praveen Pamarthi (1), Venkata Krishna Tondapu (1) lost to AFM Abhibhav Kumar (2), Nagasri Saikanth (2) bt Patlolla Indra Reddy (1), Abhijay Aniruddha Walvekar (1.5) drew with Gudimetla Navaneeth Reddy (1.5), Skanda Sundar Tumuluri (1) lost to Andabatla Satvik (2), Shitiz Prasad (2) bt CH Phani Krishna (1), Phani Kanuri (2) bt Hemanth Bandla (1), KV Vasistha Ramana Rao (1.5) drew with Zende Anvay Salil (1.5), Likethaksh Peruka (1) lost to Maras Sahejveer Singh (2), Ravindra Nath A (1) lost to Sai Prudhvi Eati (2), Kushagra Pratap Singh (1) lost to Vangala Prashanth (2), Srikrishn Chiranjeev Kapuganti (1) lost to Duggirala Vivek (2), Pulipaka Shree Samarth (1) lost to Nidhish Shyamal (2), Sarvani Cheedella (2) bt Rachamalla Adit Kumar (1), Lakkavathri Vanshika (1.5) drew with Chandi Sachin (1.5), S Subba Raju (2) bt Vishwaja Deshmukh (1), Katta Venkata Nagadurga Prasad (1) lost to Anilkumar Reddy Kasireddy (2).

