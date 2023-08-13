SBIT signs MoU with Infosys to train students in emerging technologies

By James Edwin Updated On - 08:07 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Khammam: The city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian multinational IT firm Infosys.

The MoU was signed by the institute chairman Gundala Krishna and the company representatives at the success meet of the college which was attended by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said a statement here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said that it was a pleasure to participate in the success meet of SBIT which achieved the highest number of placements in the current academic year than the previous year. He assured to make efforts for the expansion of the IT sector in Khammam.

Ajay Kumar noted that under the leadership of the college chairman SBIT has been striving to compete with the famous colleges of Hyderabad in imparting quality education and securing placement for the benefit of students in Khammam district.

Signing MoU with Infosys would greatly help for the better future of the students and securing lucrative placements, the minister said. He presented mementos to Infosys representatives Nivas and Simran besides the college students who got placements.

SBIT chairman Krishna said with the cooperation from Infosys special courses on new technologies such as artificial intelligence, block chain technology, machine learning and others would be offered to the students for ensuring higher educational standards. In the last two years SBIT students have achieved 275 and 295 plus placements.

Infosys principal training head Nivas said that the college students could avail technical training from the first year to the last year by logging into their website for free. The company HR Simran made suggestions to students on how to make their resume more attractive to recruiters.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri said that the college has entered into MoUs with various multinational organisations and training institutes this year. Mayor P Neeraja, college principal Dr. G Rajkumar, vice principal Dr. Amit Bindhaj, academic directors G Srinivasa Rao, Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, G. Praveen Kumar, Dr. G. Subhash Chander and others were present.