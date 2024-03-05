SBIT students make a mark on JNTUH’s Spark 1.0

JNTU Hyderabad- TBI in association with the Department of Science and Technology launched Spark 1.0 recently calling for applications from the students having innovative tech-startup ideas and were looking to build scalable ventures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:58 PM

Khammam: The students of city based Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) have made their mark in Spark 1.0, an initiative by the JNTUH-Technology Business Incubator (TBI) aimed at nurturing and accelerating startup ideas from students and young entrepreneurs.

Of the 63 applications submitted from across Telangana, eight startup ideas presented by the SBIT students have been selected making the college stand first in the State. It was a matter of pride to achieve this feat within a few days of launching the Innovation and Incubation Cell by TASK CEO Shrikant Sinha at SBIT, said the college chairman Gundala Krishna.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri said that modern society could progress through new ideas, which should also change according to the changing conditions. The college principal Dr. G. Raj Kumar stated that it was exciting to see innovative ideas coming from the minds of the college students aiming to contribute to the development of society.

Startup ideas such as ‘Automated mental health identification system’, ‘Humidity based dry rice gin colour detection product’ and ‘Crop and soil management for yield prediction’ were among those selected for Spark pre-incubation programme, he said.

Dr. Raj Kumar appreciated the SBIT’ Innovation and Incubation Cell in-charges Dr. N Srinivasa Rao, Dr. Spurthi, Dr. Merlin Linda and Dr. Sudhir Reddy for mentoring the students to come up with innovative startup ideas.