Khammam: 64 SBIT students get campus placements

The college principal Dr. G Rajkumar said that it was a matter of pride that prestigious companies conducted campus recruitment drives in the college

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 February 2024, 09:00 PM

51 students of SBIT, Khammam secured placements in TVS Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Khammam: As many as 51 students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) in Khammam secured campus placements.

They were formally selected for operating engineer trainee jobs in the campus recruitment drive conducted by TVS Sundram Fasteners Ltd, informed the college chairman Gundala Krishna. The selected students would get a salary of Rs 2.40 lakh per annum, he said.

Similarly, 13 students of the college were offered software jobs by VTS Enterprises India Ltd. Among them, six students would get Rs 8.5 lakh and seven students would get Rs 6.5 lakh salary per annum, Krishna informed.

The college secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri said that due to the training provided by the management, 291 students got placements in various companies in the last academic year and 135 students have qualified for various jobs so far this year.

The college students were being trained in advanced courses like artificial intelligence to prepare them for the future job market, she said.

The college principal Dr. G Rajkumar said that it was a matter of pride that prestigious companies conducted campus recruitment drives in the college. It was rare to provide employment to 51 students in their core branch engineering, he said.