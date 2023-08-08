CM KCR laid emphasis on welfare of every section in society: Puvvada

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Khammam: The BRS government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has laid emphasis on the welfare of every section in the society, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

In the direction the State government has decided to offer a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to eligible individuals belonging to BC castes engaged in caste-based occupations, the minister said.

At a programme here on Tuesday, Ajay Kumar distributed cash cheques of the BC loans being given with 100 percent subsidy to promote caste based professions. Henceforth 300 people in each Assembly constituency would get the loans every month, he said.

No government in the past worked for development of backward communities with sincerity and commitment shown by the Telangana government. Many governments that have ruled so far have been limited to eye-washing measures in terms of BC welfare. Officials have identified 14,808 eligible persons and they all would be given the BC loans. Beneficiaries should utilise the loans for their business development in an effective manner, Ajay Kumar suggested.

The Chief Minister has introduced the Gruha Lakshmi scheme for the poor who own a piece of land to build a house of their own. Special counters have been set up in every tahsildar office, municipal office and the collectorate to receive the applications.

The government has sanctioned 3,000 houses under Gruha Lakshmi for each assembly constituency. Similarly, the government has decided to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme for 1,100 beneficiaries in each assembly constituency, Ajay Kumar informed.

District Collector VP Gautham, additional Collector Abhilash Abhinav, Mayor P Neeraja, her deputy Fatima Johar, SUDA Chairman B Vijay Kumar, AMC Chairman Dorepalli Swetha and senior BRS leader Gundala Krishna were present.