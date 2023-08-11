CM KCR a great humanitarian, works for the poor: Puvvada

The BRS government accorded top priority to both development and welfare, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said at his camp office on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Fri - 11 August 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar serving lunch to Kalyana Lakshmi beneficiaries at his camp office in Khammam on Friday.

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a great humanitarian and implemented many welfare schemes for the benefit of poorer sections in the State, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The government has been implementing welfare schemes for the poor very transparently without any scope for corruption. The BRS government accorded top priority to both development and welfare.

The minister distributed Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques to beneficiaries at his camp office here on Friday and served lunch to them. Speaking on the occasion he informed that 12 lakh poor families benefitted from Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak scheme.

In Khammam, 8, 527 families were given Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak cheques worth Rs.80.34 crores. Congress leaders who were now promising Rs 4000 pension gave only Rs.200 when they were in power, he said.

Earlier in the day, the minister interacted with walkers at Sardar Patel Stadium and Government Degree College ground. He directed deputy municipal commissioner Malleshwari to take steps to clear garbage accumulated in the stadium. Ajay Kumar along with Mayor P Neeraja inaugurated a free health camp organised by Mamata Hospital and Puvvada Foundation at Venugopal Nagar in the city. He distributed free medicines to the patients.