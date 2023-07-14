SBIT students visit Infosys campus in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:35 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Khammam: Students of the city based SBIT visited Infosys campus in Hyderabad on Friday as part of an industrial visit organised under the aegis of Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK).

As part of the visit, Infosys senior principal consultant, PCS Niwas explained to the students about company affairs, projects being taken up by the company through a powerpoint presentation.

Students discussed the functioning of various departments of the company with the respective employees.

Infosys vice president, Manisha Sabu conducted a workshop for the students on the topic ‘Dream to Reality’, shared her experiences with the students and gave suggestions on how to achieve success.

The students said that the visit gave them a lot of inspiration to get jobs in the MNC and thanked the SBIT management, TASK and Infosys for the opportunity. The college placement officer Savitha and faculty Ramadevi accompanied the students.

The college chairman Gundala Krishna, secretary and correspondent Dr. G Dhatri and principal Dr. G. Rajkumar congratulated the students and staff for successfully completing the industrial tour.