Karimnagar SC Study Circle shows the way for job aspirants

A total of 52 candidates who got coaching from the Telangana State Scheduled Caste Study Circle, Karimnagar, have cleared the TSPSC Group-I prelims

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 04:20 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Karimnagar: A total of 52 candidates who got coaching from the Telangana State Scheduled Caste Study Circle, Karimnagar, have cleared the TSPSC Group-I prelims examination and got eligibility to appear in the mains exam.

As part of a five-month-long foundation course, Study Circle officials provided coaching to 100 job aspirants preparing for various competitive examinations. Of them, 52 candidates cleared the Group-I prelims. This is the highest number among all 11 SC Study Circles in the State.

Study Circle authorities have decided to give Group-I mains coaching to them. In this regard, they sent proposals to the State government. The mains coaching would start once they get approval from the government, Study Circle Director Banda Srinivas told Telangana Today.

The highest number of job aspirants got eligibility to appear in Group-I mains since a special focus was paid on education of the candidates. Because standard study material, reputed and well experienced faculty members were engaged to teach different subjects.

Moreover, each and every aspirant selected for the foundation course was given personal counseling and explained about job opportunities in different sectors such as banking, railways, staff selection commission, Telangana State Public Service Commission, Police Selection Board and others, he said.

At the same time, 242 candidates also cleared the Sub-Inspector and Constable preliminary examinations. On the other hand, 196 aspirants, who underwent coaching in the Karimnagar SC Study Circle, have so far got jobs in various State and central government departments.

A total of 594 candidates (six batches) were given coaching for various competitive examinations since the inception of the study circle in 2016. It is from these that 196 aspirants got jobs, he added.