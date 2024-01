SCAM Around Ayodhya Ram Mandir | Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau Awareness | Cyber Crimes

The public is urged to report incidents to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in and exercise caution in online transactions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 January 2024, 01:20 PM

Telangana warns of Ayodhya Prasad scams: fraudulent links target personal data and banking. The public is urged to report incidents to 1930 or www.cybercrime.gov.in and exercise caution in online transactions.