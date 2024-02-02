SCCL Chairman asks rapid coal production to meet 70 million tonnes target

Published Date - 2 February 2024

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) Chairman and Managing Director N Balram asked officials to take measures to produce 140 lakh tonnes of coal in next two months in order to achieve the 70 million tonnes target set for the current financial year.

Balram, who reviewed the coal production with senior officials of the company on Friday, said if the coal production could be maintained at 2.3 lakh tonnes per day the target could be easily achieved. He directed the officials to take measures to increase the production in Bhupalpally, Mandamarri and Srirampur areas so that the coal production could be maintained.

In the first 10 months of the financial year, the company had set a target of 56.7 million tonnes of coal production and managed to produce 56.3 million tonnes, he said, adding that 57.23 million tonnes of coal transportation was done against the set target of 56.7 million tonnes. About 344 million cubic meters of overburden has been removed so far this year, which was 4 percent higher than last year, he informed.