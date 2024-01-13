SCCL CMD visits underground mine in Ramagundam division

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 January 2024, 09:30 PM

Interacting with miners, N Balram enquired about coal production and safety measures.

Peddapalli: The newly appointed Chairman and Managing Director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), N Balram on Saturday visited the underground coal mine GDK-2 incline in Ramagundam-II division.

During his maiden visit to coal mines in Ramagundam, Balram went into the underground mine by travelling on a man-rider like other miners wearing the full mining garb comprising a helmet, shoes and other safety gadgets. Besides the coal excavation operation, safety measures for the workers were also examined by him.

Interacting with miners, he enquired about coal production and safety measures. Asking the coal miners to strive hard to achieve the target, he assured them to provide all kinds of assistance for their welfare. He also assured to solve the drinking water problem by taking up a rapid gravity filter very soon.

Later, he visited Ramagundam-I,II,II and Adriyala LongWall Project and Srirampur projects and reviewed the progress of coal production by interacting with the general managers and other officials.