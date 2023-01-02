Singareni retd employees urge company to stop annual renewal of medical card

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 2 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Retired Employees Welfare Association, Kapra unit, has urged Chairman and Managing Director of the company to do away with the practice of annual renewal of CPRMS medical cards as it was causing a lot of hardship to retired employees.

In a letter addressed to the SCCL Chairman and Managing Director on Monday, association president D Ramachander Rao and secretary Bhupelli Banaiah stated that it was not necessary to get medical card renewal by retired employees every year through the company’s website as they get treatment in Singareni empanelled hospitals.

He said instead the medical card renewal could be done at the empanelled hospitals which would be more convenient for the retired employees.

He urged the company CMD to immediately take steps to stop the practice of digital medical card renewal every year .