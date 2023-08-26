SCCL exam fraud case: Telangana CID arrest one person

Shailesh Kumar, a resident of Bihar, allegedly used electronic devices and indulged in malpractice in the E&M Grade E2 exams conducted by the SSCL in 2020

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department arrested one person who was involved in the Singareni Collieries Company exam fraud case and had been absconding for the last three years.

Shailesh Kumar (30), a resident of Bihar, allegedly used electronic devices and indulged in malpractice in the E&M Grade E2 exams conducted by the SSCL in 2020. On a complaint, the Paloncha police had booked a case. The CID later took over the case.

Shailesh was absconding since the case was booked. A team caught him in Darbhanga district of Bihar. He was arrested and produced before the court on Saturday.

