Hyderabad: Two held for transporting ganja through courier services

Cyberabad police seized 90 kg ganja from two persons who were transporting ganja through courier services

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:50 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police caught a gang who were transporting ganja through courier services on Saturday. The police arrested two persons and seized 90 kg ganja from them.

The arrested persons are Nadari Lingam (25) and Sunnapu Raju (29), both drivers. Three others Sunil, Chandrasekhar and an employee working at a courier agency are absconding.

DCP Madhapur, G Sandeep, said that the Special Operations Team (Balanagar) along with the Chandanagar police found that Raju and Lingam, who are residents of Sangareddy were receiving ganja through a courier service’s Chandanagar branch, and transporting it to different places.

“Chandrasekhar was supplying the ganja from Odisha with the help of the courier service employees to Raju and Lingam and collecting money. After collecting the contraband the duo are supplying it to one Sunil of Pune,” said the DCP adding they adopted the modus operandi to escape the police surveillance enroute to the city.

On information, the Cyberabad police caught them at Gulmohar colony signal at Gopinagar, Chandanagar. The police seized 90 kg of ganja and a car from them.

