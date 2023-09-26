SCCL trade union election by Oct 30

Hyderabad: The Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) has convened a meeting of SCCL workers unions on Wednesday in Hyderabad to decide the schedule for conducting the trade union elections. The notification is expected to be issued immediately after the meeting and the election is likely to be held before October 30.

The SCCL management had sought time for conducting the trade union elections as the notification by the Central Election Commission for holding elections to the State Legislative Assembly was also likely to be issued next month. It would be difficult on the part of the administration to ensure bandobust for the trade union elections as well as the assembly polls if they were held simultaneously or within a short gap.

Since the High Court, after hearing both the sides, wanted the SCCL to go ahead with the trade union elections, the company management is gearing up to conduct the polls as directed. Some 42,000 employees of the SCCL will take part in the trade union polls to be held in 11 areas of the SCCL spread over four erstwhile districts- Adilabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam.

The Deputy Labour Commissioner Central) held a meeting with the representatives of the SCCL management and the trade union leaders on September 9. A majority of them had asked for more time to conduct the polls as the management has been tasked with the disbursement of Rs.1700 crore toward bonus to its employees. The meeting scheduled for Wednesday will also finalise whether to opt for the electronic voting machines or the ballot papers.

The trade union elections will be held for a four year term. They were held last time in 2019. The BRS affiliated Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) had won nine of the eleven areas and emerged as the recognized trade union at the company level.