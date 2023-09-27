SCCL trade union election on October 28

Updated On - 08:08 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: Even as 15 of the 17 coal unions stayed away from the meeting convened by him, the Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) decided on Wednesday to hold the trade union elections in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited on October 28.

Representatives of the Company management also could not take part in the meeting. A majority of trade unions and even the management of the company pressed for holding the trade union elections after the polls to the State Legislative Assembly.

Both the unions and the management sought to address issues involved in the election process such as use of ballot paper or the EVMs beforehand, but in vain. The Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central) decided to go ahead with the election going by the direction of the court to hold it before October 30.

However, in the interest of the company’s employees, the management will appeal in the division bench of the High Court against the decision of the Deputy Labour Commissioner (Central), according to Raji Reddy of the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham.