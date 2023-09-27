| Sccl Workers Thank Cm Kcr For 32 Per Cent Share In Profits As Bonus

TBGKS leaders expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating 32 percent of SCCL profits to its workforce

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for his support to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and its employees. She reiterated the Chief Minister’s commitment to welfare of SCCL workers and opposition to the Centre’s efforts to privatise the company by divesting in it.

During a meeting with Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Kavitha pointed out that Telangana is the only State to have announced the highest bonus for coal workers, steadily increasing it from 18 percent in 2014 to 30 percent in 2022, and now to 32 percent. She assured that the BRS party would continue to champion the welfare and development of Singareni workers and pledged unwavering support for their interests.

The TBGKS leaders expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao for allocating 32 percent of SCCL profits to its workforce. She noted the Chief Minister’s appreciation for Singareni workers’ contributions, particularly during Telangana statehood movement.

In another development, BRS NRI leaders congratulated MLC Kavitha for her decades-long advocacy, leading to the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament, ensuring 33 percent reservation for women in legislatures. They appreciated her dedication to women’s rights and called for similar efforts for OBC reservations in legislatures as well as effective implementation of women’s reservations.

The NRIs discussed plans to promote welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government during upcoming elections through media campaigns and telephonic outreach programme.

