School bus overturns in Mahabubabad, 30 students injured

30 students suffered minor injuries in the accident. It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:49 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Representational Image.

Mahabubabad: A school bus from Sri Nalanda School, Thorrur town, overturned while picking up students from Bodlada village of Danthalapalli Mandal in the district on Wednesday.

30 students suffered minor injuries in the accident. It is said that the driver, who is at large presently, was at high speed when the accident happened.

The police are investigating the incident. The injured have been given treatment at a nearby hospital.