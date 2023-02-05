Science Park coming up at Govt Practising School in Hanamkonda

It will help the students understand scientific facts useful in daily life, analytical thinking and creativity, according to officials.

By P. Laxma Reddy Updated On - 04:04 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hanamkonda: A first of its kind science park to be set up in government schools in the State is getting ready for inauguration at the Government Practising Primary School in Hanamkonda. Through this park, students will be able to understand the various dimensions of science through play-way methods.

It will help the students understand scientific facts useful in daily life, analytical thinking and creativity, according to officials. The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has taken up this project under the development of schools under the Smart City Mission (SCM).

“We are spending Rs 30 lakh on the development of this innovative park following the request from the school principal,” said a senior official of the GWMC. A couple of days ago, GWMC commissioner Pravinya along with SCM PMO Anand Voleti, DyEE Santosh Babu and others visited the school and asked the officials to complete the works in a week. A total of 17 types of equipment will be set up at the park spreading over 400 square yards. The portraits of great scientists will also be displayed at the park.

Meanwhile, GWMC officials said they had earmarked Rs.9 crore under the SCM for renovation of schools, focusing mainly on the construction of the toilets, septic tanks and repairs to toilets and basic amenities.

“We selected 37 schools under the SCM and decided to provide new black and green boards, dual desks, fans, lighting, water purifiers, lab equipment, book racks, kitchen sheds, doors, windows, compound walls, and digital classrooms, But majority of them have got these facilities following the implementation of the ‘Mana Ooru- Mana Badi’ scheme by the State government. In view of this, we are now focusing on sanitation and basic infrastructure,” the officer said, adding that open gyms would also be set up in some schools for the benefit of the students.