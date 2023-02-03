Hanamkonda: Congress corporator arrested in land encroachment case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Fri - 3 February 23

Hanamkonda: Kazipet police have arrested the 62nd division corporator Jakkula Ravinder following allegations encroachment of of five guntas of land at Somidi village under Kazipet police station limits here on Friday.

As he was produced before a local court, he was remanded to 14-day judicial custody and shifted to Parkal sub-jail.

The police registered a case against Ravinder of Congress party several days ago and conducted a probe into the incident.

It is learnt that the police had found allegations made against him correct and arrested him on Friday.