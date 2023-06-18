Warangal Municipal Corporation launches digital barcodes for tax payments

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:02 PM, Sun - 18 June 23

Warangal: The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has introduced an innovative system that allows residents to conveniently pay their house and water taxes using a digital barcode, as announced by GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbasha. This groundbreaking initiative, said to be a first in the State, aims to simplify the tax payment process and alleviate the burden on taxpayers.

“For the first time in the State, we are utilizing the barcode system. By simply scanning the digital bar code on their tax bill using a smartphone, taxpayers can now fulfill their obligations without physically visiting GWMC offices. We have incorporated ‘digital barcodes’ into the demand notices, enabling people to easily scan the barcode and make payments through UPI using their smartphones,” he said.

The digital barcode payment system ensures a secure transaction process, as all payments are processed through a trusted and encrypted payment gateway. Moreover, it significantly reduces the number of individuals visiting GWMC offices for tax payments, enhancing overall efficiency and substantially decreasing waiting times. This pioneering move by the GWMC marks a significant step towards streamlining tax payments and providing a hassle-free experience for residents. The Commissioner urged citizens to embrace this new payment method, which offers convenience, security, and efficiency.