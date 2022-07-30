Scindia put in place for frivolous remarks on Telangana roads

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 30 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The BJP appears to have decided to send its central leaders to Telangana periodically to raise one issue or the other, without, of course, talking anything about the State’s demands pending with the centre. These visiting leaders, often end up with egg on their faces after making frivolous charges against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government.

In the current episode, the Civil Aviation minister Jyothiraditya Scindia on a visit to Hyderabad too made some observation about travel time in Hyderabad little realising that the State capital received torrential rains on Friday remarking about travel time and road conditions. Scindia’s remark elicited an equally sarcastic response from the IT Minister K T Rama Rao, who remarked about the ‘ temerity of the BJP leaders coming from failed BIMARU states’.

He also challenged Scindia to show ‘on at least one metric where his state, Madhya Pradesh fared better than Telangana’. He also referred to Telangana with 2.5 per cent of population contributing 5 per cent of the country’s GDP. ‘Every single Telangana citizen is a double engine contributing to the nation’. “If only BJP ruled states performed as well as Telangana, we would have been a ten trillion economy by 75th independence day. Apparently, there was no response from Scindia to Rama Rao.

It was obvious that the visiting leaders make some statement without any substantiation and leave it for the BJP social media workers to retweet it. However, of late, the TRS workers too are responding with equal ferocity.

Later addressing media persons here on Friday, Scindia charged that Telangana Government was not implementing Central Government schemes during the last eight years.

A social media user, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, an engineer, while sharing on Twitter, a video clip of rain water entering into the union Minister’s bungalow in Bhopal asked “Jyothiraditya Scindia ji, was this at your official bungalow in Bhopal last week? If yes, please set your own house in order first before indulging in political rhetoric & mudslinging on Telangana Government”

Sharing a pothole-riddled stretch, TSMDC Chairman M Krishank tweeted “When you are showing the Water in Telangana do not hide the Moon in your Madhya Pradesh? First do your job properly then come to point at us! Smart Jabalpur”

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy also was at the receiving end for his comments on River Musi floods. The union Minister, who visited the flood affected areas near Nimboliadda, Amberpet and Chaderghat Bridge, reportedly slammed the State Government for neglecting Musi River Front Development.

Vishnu Harsha, a twitter user tweeted “Yes, you will visit every place just to question but not to answer. Basically you don’t have answers for anything and people know that”

Chilukuri Subbarao, another twitter user, tweeted “Why ITIR cancelled, what are you doing, not a single big ticket project sanctioned, what about bifurcation promises, BJP government treating Telugu states very badly.”