| Secunderabad Railway Station Platform No 10 To Be Closed On Saturday

Secunderabad railway station platform no 10 to be closed on Saturday

Railway officials said the restrictions will be placed from Friday 12am till Saturday 1pm.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:43 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s visit to Secunderabad railway station for flagging off Vande Bharat Express Train from Secunderabad to Tirupati on Saturday, the platform number 10 will be closed for passengers movement and facilities like ticket booking, catering stalls and waiting halls will be closed for passengers.

Railway officials said the restrictions will be placed from Friday 12am till Saturday 1pm. Parking space for two wheelers and four wheelers will also be closed during the time.

Railway officials requested citizens to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.