SCR cancels two trains on June 29, 30

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:47 PM, Tue - 28 June 22

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works over the Nagpur Division of Central Railway, some trains have been cancelled, according to a press release issued by the South Central Railway, here on Tuesday.

Accordingly, Train No 12771 Secunderabad – Raipur service is cancelled on June 29 and Train No. 12772 Raipur – Secunderabad is cancelled on June 30.