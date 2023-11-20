SCR GM holds review meeting on train operations

Arun Kumar Jain instructed senior SCR officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure safe running of trains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:05 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), Arun Kumar Jain held a review meeting on train operations and progress of various developmental works that are underway across the SCR zone on Monday.

He instructed senior SCR officials to strictly adhere to safety procedures to ensure safe running of trains. He advised regular counseling to the staff like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and staff who are involved in the working of train operations.

The General Manager further advised the officials to conduct frequent field inspections that will ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements.

Arun Kumar Jain stressed on the need for staff and officers to adopt a healthy lifestyle that will enable them to work effectively and efficiently. The General Manager also reviewed the progress of traffic facility works that are underway in SCR Zone. Senior officials from all divisions were present.