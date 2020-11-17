SCR, ISB to set up Centre of Excellence for AI and DA

The collaboration with ISB to start a Centre of Excellence for AI and DA at SCR is for a period of 12 months during which projects will be under taken for improving operational efficiency

Hyderabad: Indian Railways has collaborated with the Indian School of Business (ISB) for establishing Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics (DA) at South Central Railway (SCR).

The collaboration with ISB to start a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Analysis (DA) at SCR is for a period of 12 months during which projects will be under taken for improving operational efficiency.

The training modules will include cloud computing, data science, big data analytics, AI using reinforced learning and various other techniques to be used for forecasting and prediction.

The ISB will further help Indian Railways in identifying the best global practices in AI and DA for adoption on Indian Railway. ISB has been roped in as a partner to help identifying areas for improving operational efficiency and enhancing customer experience through application of AI and DA.

