SCR officials caution citizens on flying kites near railway tracks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:55 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) officials have advised citizens against flying kites near railway stations or tracks which have live electric wires running overhead and could cause harm to their lives.

To prevent any untoward incident being reported while flying kites along the railway tracks, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken up awareness programs in the premises.

“Children and youngsters tend to fly kites from the nearby residential colonies and at some places come on the railway tracks to fly them, which could prove fatal,” said a SCR official adding that it could become worse when they snip another kite and then chase to get it in their hands.

Railway officials warn about the hazards of flying kites near the tracks, and dangers associated with retrieving kites from Over Head Equipment (OHE) cables that supply about 25,000-volts of electricity. “There are chances of children getting run over by a passing train or getting electrocuted when they try to pull the manja hanging from the cable,” said another RPF officer.

SCR officials requested parents to keep an eye on their children and prevent them from flying kites near tracks.