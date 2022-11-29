SCR, Postal Department chalk out end-to-end parcel services

The South Central Railway and Postal Department are making efforts to launch end-to-end parcel services to customers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 29 November 22

Photo: Facebook

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) and Postal Department are making efforts to launch end-to-end parcel services to customers by integrating railway transportation with postal services pickup and delivery facilities.

To chalk-out modalities for launching the unique service, a coordination meeting between SCR General Manager, Arun Kumar Jain, Chief Post Master General, Telangana Circle K Prakash, and other senior officials from both Departments was held on Monday.

The parcel services aim to provide holistic services to customers by utilising the logistics of both Indian railways and the postal department. The integration of both railways and postal services will help in ensuring doorstep pickup and delivery of parcel commodities.

The parcel services will enable customers sitting at home to book consignments to every nook and corner of the country. Especially for customers who wish to book in comparatively small quantities. The transportation through railways will ensure safe, faster and timely reaching of their products in the economical way, officials said.

Arun Kumar Jain opined that the integrated facility will help in effectively utilizing the parcel space available in express trains and parcel specials. The unique facility will also be able to leverage the logistic wing of the postal department by offering booking and delivery services.

K Prakash said that both organisations coming together can result in expanding customer base and providing increased service to the customers. A special team will be formed with nodal officers from each side so that modalities can be worked out, marketing efforts can be initiated for taking the benefits to the customers, he added.