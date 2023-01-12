SCR runs special trains to cater Sankranti rush

Simultaneously, in view of ‘Jyothi’ darshan at Sabarimala, additional special trains towards the holy place have also been notified.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:05 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: To cater the Sankranti rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has made necessary arrangements including running special trains in large numbers between various destinations and other passenger centric facilities. Simultaneously, in view of ‘Jyothi’ darshan at Sabarimala, additional special trains towards the holy place have also been notified.

SCR officials requested passengers intending to travel in unreserved coaches to avoid rush at booking counters by opting to purchase tickets through online facility by accessing the “UTS on Mobile App” in their smart phones. Tickets can also be obtained from the facilitators of Jansadharan Ticket Booking Sewaks (JTBS), Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs).

Also Read Secunderabad Railway Station upgradation work gains momentum

The number of booking counters have been increased from 12 to 21 at Secunderabad Railway station and the number of ticket checking staff has been increased from 20 to 40 to provide point to point guidance to the passengers for boarding into correct trains.

In addition, about 60 Railway Protection Force personnel have been nominated for free flow of traffic in the station premises. Further, the Government Railway Police personnel count was increased as well, SCR officials said.