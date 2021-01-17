SCR sends proposals for Patancheru-Medak rail track

The authorities took up the survey after the Railways allotted funds in 2018-19 to carry out the survey

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Sangareddy: The long-cherished dream of Sangareddy and Medak citizens to have a railway facility is all set to be realised with South Central Railway (SCR) authorities, who completed a thorough survey of the project, sending a proposal to the State government seeking Rs 1,764.92 for the project in the 2021-22 budget.

The authorities took up the survey after the Railways allotted funds in 2018-19 to carry out the survey. The 89.10-km long railway track connects four important towns-Patancheru-Sangareddy-Jogipet and Medak-towns in the erstwhile Medak district apart from connecting several other small towns and villages en route benefitting lakhs of people. The railway line will start at Nagulapally village near Patancheru and ends at Medak town. The cost for each KM of railway track was put at Rs 19.81 crore by the authorities.

Railway Line Sadhana Samithi Committee founder Ganga Joginath said that they have presented multiple representations to all the Prime Ministers, Railway Ministers and other concerned officials seeking a railway track to connect important towns in Medak district with the State capital over a period of 18 years.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for putting the project on track, Joginath has urged the Centre to grant the necessary fund in the coming budget so that these important towns in Telangana will get railway line facility.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .