SCR surpasses 100 million originating passenger traffic in 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:27 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Representational image. The passenger revenue achieved during August month is also the second best monthly passenger revenue registered in any financial year, the best one registered in May, 2022

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway in the month of August registered Rs 422.33 crore of passenger revenue which is the best-ever performance for August month in any year. The previous best was Rs 345.96 crore achieved in August, 2019.

The passenger revenue achieved during August month is also the second best monthly passenger revenue registered in any financial year, the best one registered in May, 2022. The zone also registered Rs 2039.33 crores during April to August 2022 in the passenger segment.

A press release said the SCR has been continuously monitoring the routes where there has been high demand so as to plan for introducing special trains. Accordingly, 337 special train services were operated from the zone during August 2022 to meet the extra rush during the holiday and festival season which helped in meeting the transport needs of 2.96 lakh passengers and generating Rs 20.19 crore revenue.

Similarly, to cater the increase in demand from the passengers in regular trains, the zone has been attaching extra coaches wherever feasible. During August 2022, 1,089 extra coaches were attached to regular trains which helped in transportation of nearly 80,000 additional passengers, contributing Rs 3.12 crore in revenue.

Overall, 22.14 million originating passengers were transported by SCR in the month of August 2022 which led to the zone crossing an important milestone of transporting 100 million passengers during the current financial year.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), South Central Railway said the zone has been amongst first ones to reintroduce 100 per cent Mail Express trains under its purview to meet the passenger demand.