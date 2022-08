SCR to operate special trains between Narsapur and Secunderabad

12 August 22

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush, SCR will run three special trains from Narsapur – Secunderabad – Narsapur and Narsapur – Secunderabad one way special.

While Train No. 07466 Narasapur-Secunderabad will depart at 6 pm on August 13 and 15 and arrive the next day at 4.10 am, Train No. 07467 Secunderabad-Narasapur on August 14 will depart at 9.05 pm and arrive the next day at 8.35 am.

The Narasapur-Secunderabad specials will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations in both directions.