SCR to implement preventive measures against COVID

Hyderabad: South Central Railway General Manager, Gajanan Mallya on Tuesday stressed on the implementation of preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and ensuring safe journey to the passengers.

During a review, he instructed the officials to be more vigilant on follow up action and adopting the strict guidelines with regard to Covid-19 spread. The DRMs were asked to focus on regular sanitisation of station premises and trains and provide sufficient number of sanitisers at work places such as crew booking lobbies, workshops and training institutes etc.

The General Manager also reviewed the facilities/treatment available at Railway Hospitals and instructed to step up the facilities if the situation demands. He also issued instructions to speed up the vaccination for frontline workers like booking and ticket checking staff, loco pilots, guards and RPF etc.

