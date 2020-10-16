SCR to run four special trains

Train No 02720 Hyderabad-Jaipur bi-weekly special train from October 21 will depart Hyderabad at 8.35 pm and reach Jaipur at 6.05 am on the second day. I

Hyderabad: This festive season, SCR will run special trains between Kacheguda-Mysore, Hyderabad-Jaipur, Hyderabad-Raxaul and Secunderabad-Thiruvananthapuram. Train No 02785 Kacheguda-Mysore daily special train (October 20 to November 29) will depart Kacheguda at 7.05 pm and reach Mysore at 9.30 am on the next day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Mysore at 3.15 pm and reach Kacheguda at 5.40 am on the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool city, Dhone, Gooty, Anantapur, Dharmavaram Jn, Penukonda, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Dodballapur, Yelahanka Jn, Bangalore east, Bangalore Cant, KSR Bengaluru, Kengeri, Ramanagaram and Mandya in both the directions.

Train No 02720 Hyderabad-Jaipur bi-weekly special train from October 21 will depart Hyderabad at 8.35 pm and reach Jaipur at 6.05 am on the second day. In the return direction, special train will depart Jaipur at 3.20 pm and reach Hyderabad at 12.45 am on the second day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad Jn, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Purna Jn, Basmat, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Malkapur, Khandwa, Itarsi Jn, Bhopal Jn, Ujjain Jn, Ratlam Jn, Mandasor, Nimach, Chittaurgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer and Phulera Jn in both directions.

Train No 07005 Hyderabad-Raxaul weekly festival special train from October 22 will depart Hyderabad at 11.15 pm and reach Raxual at 4.50 pm on the second day. In the return direction, the special train will depart Raxual at 3.25 am and reach Hyderabad at 7 am on the next day.

En route, these special trains will stop at Secunderabad Jn, Kazipet Jn, Mancheral, Sirpur Kagazngr, Balharshah, Gondia Jn, Durg, Raipur Jn, Bilaspur Jn, Jharsuguda Jn, Rourkela, Ranchi, Muri, Bokaro steel city, Dhanbad Jn, Chittaranjan, Madhupur Jn, Jasidih Jn, Jhajha, Barauni Jn, Samastipur Jn, Darbhanga Jn, Kamtaul, Janakpur road, Sitamarhi and Bairagnia stations in both directions.

Train No 07230 Secunderabad-Thiruvanthapuram daily special train (October 20 to November 28) will depart Secunderabad at 12.20 noon and arrive Thiruvanthapuram at 6.50 pm on the next day. In the return, the special train will depart Thiruvanthapuram at 7 am and reach Secunderabad at 12.20 noon on the next day.

