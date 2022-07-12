SCR to run six special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run six special trains between Hyderabad-Tirupati-Hyderabad via Mahbubnagar, Kurnool City, Gooty and Kadapa.

Accordingly, Train No. 07509 Hyderabad – Tirupati (Saturday) will depart at 4.35 pm on July 16, 23 and 30, and arrive the next day at 5.30 am and Train No. 07510 Tirupati – Hyderabad (Sunday) will depart at 11.50 pm on July 17, 24 and 31, and arrive the next day at 12.30 pm.

These special trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla (no stoppage for Tr.No. 07510), Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Rd, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Gooty, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa, Rajmpet and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second class coaches.