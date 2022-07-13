| Scr To Run Six Special Trains From Secunderabad To Clear Extra Rush

SCR to run six special trains from Secunderabad to clear extra rush

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:23 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run six special trains from Secunderabad to Narasapur and Narasapur-Vikarabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07631 Secunderabad – Narasapur (Saturday) will depart at 11.30 pm on July 16, 23 and 30 and arrive the next day at 8.35 am. Enroute, these three specials will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Manopad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Gudivada, Kaikalur, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town and Palakollu stations.

Train No. 07632 Narasapur-Vikarabad (Sunday) will depart at 8 pm on July 17, 24 and 31 and arrive the next day at 10 am. These special trains will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad and Lingamaplli stations.

All the above special trains will consists of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class Coaches, a press release said.