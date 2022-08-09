SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati and Yesvantpur

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:36 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run the Special trains between Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad and Secunderabad – Yesvantpur – Secunderabad.

Accordingly, Train No. 07473 Secunderabad-Tirupati train will depart on August 12 at 5.50 pm and arrive the next day at 7.20 am while Train No. 07474 Tirupati-Secunderabad will depart on August 13 at 7.30 pm and arrive the next day at 9.10 am.

Train No. 07233 Secunderabad – Yesvantpur will depart on August 10 at 9.45 pm and arrive the next day at 10.50 am while Train No.07234 Yesvantpur- Secunderabad will depart on August 11 at 3.50 pm and arrive the next day at 4.15 am.

Enroute, Secunderabad – Tirupati – Secunderabad special trains will also stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta, stations in both the directions.

Secunderabad – Yesvantpur – Secunderabad special trains will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool city, Dhone, Ananthapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations on both the directions.

These special trains will consist of General Class, Sleeper Class, IIIrd AC and IInd AC Coaches.