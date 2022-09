SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush; details inside

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:50 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Accordingly, Train No. 07233 Hyderabad - Yesvantpur Special will depart at 9.05 pm on September 18 and arrive at 10.50 am the next day while Train No. 07234 Yesvantpur - Hyderabad Special will depart at 3.50 pm on September 19 and arrive the next day at 5 am.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) to clear the extra rush of passengers will be running special trains between Hyderabad – Yesvantpur and Narsapur – Yesvantpur.

Enroute, these special trains stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Meanwhile, Train No.07153Narsapur – Yesvantpur Special Train will depart at 3.10 pm on September 17 and arrive the next day at 10.50 am while Train No. 07154 Yesvantpur – Narsapur Special Train will depart at 3.50 pm on September 18 and arrive at 8.30 am the next day.