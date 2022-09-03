SCR cancels 34 MMTS train services on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:43 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Hyderabad: Due to operational reasons, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of 34 MMTS services on Sunday.

The cancelled MMTS services between Lingampalli-Hyderabad are 47129, 47132, 47133, 47135, 47136, 47137, 47138, 47139 and 47140 while the cancelled services between Hderabad-Lingampalli include 47105, 47109, 47110, 47111, 47112, 47114, 47116, 47118 and 47120.

Between Falaknuma and Lingampalli the services cancelled are 47153, 47164, 47165, 47166, 47203, 47170 and 47220 and between Lingampalli-Falaknuma the services cancelled are 47176, 47189, 47187, 47210, 47190, 47191 and 47192. One service each between Secunderabad-Lingampalli (47150) and Lingampalli-Secunderabad (47195) is also cancelled