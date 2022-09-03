SCR runs special trains between Kacheguda-Yesvantpur to clear extra rush

Accordingly, Train No. 07159 Kacheguda-Yesvantpur will depart on September 5 at 8.25 pm and arrive the next day at 10.30 am while Train No. 07160 Yesvantpur-Kacheguda will depart on September at 5.20 pm and arrive the next day at 7 am.

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, South Central Railway is running special trains between Kacheguda – Yesvantpur – Kacheguda.

Enourte, these special trains will stop at Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Ananthapur, Hindupur and Yelahanka Junction in both the directions. These trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches, a press release said.