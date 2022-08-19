| Scramjet Has The Edge In Hyderabad Feature

Scramjet has the edge in Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:17 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: The Prasad Raju-trained Scramjet looks good among six contenders in the Belmont Prince Plate 1600 metres, category-I a handicap for horses rated 80 and above (Horses rated 60 and above are also eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.05 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Strauss 1, Elusive 2, Temptations 3

2. Malibu 1, Silk 2, Briar Ridge 3

3. Pleroma 1, Stag’s Leap 2, Best Buddy 3

4. Icicle 1, Ashwa Raudee 2, Show Me Your Walk 3

5. Scramjet 1, Knight Templar 2, Saffron Art 3

6. Doe A Deer 1, Turning Wheel 2, Cash Register 3

Day’s Best: Malibu.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.