SCR’s first Kisan rail chugs off from Telangana

Hyderabad To assist the farm sector in marketing agricultural produce for better price realisation through cost effective transportation, South Central Railway (SCR) has started its first Kisan rail from Telangana.

The first Kisan rail from the State has been loaded with turmeric from Warangal station in Secunderabad division.

The rail has been loaded with 230 tonnes of dry turmeric in 10 parcel vans and is being transported to Barasat station in West Bengal.

The Ministry of Railways introduced the concept of running Kisan rails to boost the income of the farm sector, while providing a hassle-free, safe and fast transport services for marketing of the agriculture sector.

To further encourage farmers, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries announced extension of 50 percent of tariff concession on the transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan rail trains. Accordingly, SCR’s first Kisan rail from Telangana was also given 50 percent tariff concession to transport turmeric under this scheme.

