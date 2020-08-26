Seasonal waterfalls rumble back to life in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:07 am 11:53 pm

Kumram Bheem-Asifabad: The incessant rains that lashed the district last week have made the popular waterfalls, some of them seasonal, in Kumram Bheem-Asifabad district come alive with people flocking to these popular spots to soak in nature’s lap.

The district is home to many popular waterfalls such as Mitte or Sapthagundala, Babezhari and Yellammakunta. It also houses scores of seasonal waterfalls in several parts of Asifabad and Kaghaznagar forest divisions. However, nature wonders gain life only when it rains consecutively for three days or more. They live for a short duration.

For instance, Doddulayi waterfalls, situated in the dense forest near Agarguda village, Siddeshwara waterfalls located close to Loadpalli village in Penchikalpet mandal, Sammakka-Sarakka waterfall near Krushnapalli village of Bejjur mandal have come back to life due to the recent incessant rains. They were swarmed by nature lovers and youngsters belonging to surrounding villages.

“Kaghaznagar forest division has around 10 seasonal natural waterfalls that are yet to be explored and known to the external world. They are the most sought-after destinations for picnicking and organising community lunch. They are visited by rural folks and youngsters who tend to take photos and spend time with their friends,” Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer S Venugopal told Telangana Today.

Asifabad forest division is endowed with eight seasonal waterfalls. The famous waterfall near Gundala village and another situated on the edges of Chintalamadara village in Tiryani mandal regained life. Another seasonal waterfall can be found at a spot called in Arjunaloddi in this mandal. They are being thronged by local tribals, natural lovers and picnickers, who have fun and frolic at these picturesque locations.

One can indulge in trekking and soak in the lap of nature at the time of visiting the short-lived nature wonders. However, spending at these waterfalls is fraught with consequences. Since no safety measures are being taken, police advice visitors not to swim in the waters as it can be fatal.

“Sign boards were erected at Chintalamadara and Gundala waterfalls, requesting visitors not to enter the water for swimming and reach the edges of the slippery spots for taking photos,” Tiryani Sub-Inspector P Rama Rao said. A caution has been spread in WhatsApp groups as well, he added.

