Second song from ‘Animal’ to be out on this date

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:31 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: While preparations are in full swing for the launch of the long-awaited film ‘Animal,’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, the makers of the flick are all set to release the second single of the film.

The single titled ‘Satranga,’ crooned by Arijit Singh, will be released on the October 27. The makers took to X, formerly Twitter, to share the news with fans.

‘The magical combination of #RanbirKapoor and @arijitsingh is back! #Satranga will be all yours on 27th October,’ reads the tweet.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, ‘Animal’ also features Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, and others in lead roles.