Secunderabad fire: Search ops on for missing persons

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:48 PM, Sat - 21 January 23

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Two days after a major fire left a commercial complex completely charred, tense situations continue to prevail at Minister’s Road, Secunderabad, on Saturday.

With the fate of three persons, missing since the fire broke out on Thursday, remaining uncertain, rescue teams today started to make efforts of entering the building that has been rendered unstable after fire raged through for hours.

The missing trio was suspected to have been trapped in the building when fire broke out. The efforts of the fire department personnel and the police to ascertain the same have failed so far. Even sending drones to document the inside of the building and trace the bodies failed to provide needed inputs.

Today, officials deployed two earth movers to remove the shutters as rescue personnel prepare to enter of the building. Given the risky nature of entering the unstable and charred building, authorities have been taking all precautionary measures.

Rescue teams on entering the complex building will take up a search of the the premises floor by floor.

The CLUES Team visited the spot and collected samples.