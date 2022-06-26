Secunderabad violence: Police to file petition seeking custody of Subba Rao and others

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 26 June 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The railway police will file a petition before court seeking custody of A Subba Rao, the alleged main conspirator, and three of his associates, in the Secunderabad Railway Station violence case.

Subba Rao, owner of Sai Defense Academy along with his associates Malla Reddy, Shiva Kumar and Beesi Reddy was arrested on Friday by the police and remanded. He had allegedly provoked the job aspirants and provided logistics to them.

A day prior to the incident, Subba Rao and his associates created several WhatsApp groups and asked the job aspirants to come to Secunderabad. He had also come from Narsaraopet and stayed at a lodge here. However, soon after the violence started he escaped to his native place, the GRP (Secunderabad) police had stated in the remand report.

The police in the remand report further alleged that Subba Rao had arranged food and travel for the job aspirants to come to the city and participate in the violence. His associates had coordinated with the job aspirants in holding the protest initially and later instigated them to resort to violence.

A few owners of coaching centers are being questioned by the police for their allegedly involved. So far the police arrested 70 persons in connection with the case.

One person was killed and 13 others injured when police fired to control the violence at the railway station on June 17. A 2,000 strong mob had assembled at the railway station to protest against the Agnipath recruitment scheme of the government.