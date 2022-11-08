Security beefed up in Vizag ahead of PM’s visit on Nov 11

Visakhapatnam: Special Protection Group (SPG) arrived here from Delhi on Tuesday to take over the security arrangements in Z plus plus category for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on November 11 and 12.

In all about 6,000 police personnel –from home guards to IPS officers are being deployed for the programme which will be attended by AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, Cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament and others.

AP Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy is expected to be here by Nov. 10 and dog squads will be in action three days in advance. Apart from the DGP, the IG Law and Order, and city Commissioner of Police are supervising the arrangements for the mega event. About 600 SIs, 300 CIs and 150 DSPs will be deployed for the public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds at noon on Nov 12.