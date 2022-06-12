Security stepped in Adilabad in wake of clashes between two sections

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Adilabad: Security has been beefed up to prevent untoward incidents in the district headquarters in the wake of clashes between sections over a social media post, here on Sunday.

About 200 armed forces were deployed in different parts of the town to avert untoward incidents following the incident. They were drawn from Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal districts. The situation was under control in the district headquarters.

Meanwhile, leaders of Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) lodged a complaint with Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar demanding action against those who assaulted the person who posted a video on his WhatsApp hurting sentiments of a section and resulting in the tension. They alleged that certain persons thrashed him and they wanted a case should be booked against them.